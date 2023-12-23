(Bloomberg) -- Six Turkish soldiers were killed and one wounded in an attack in northern Iraq, Turkey’s Defense ministry said Saturday.

“Soldiers clashed with terrorists who tried to infiltrate an outpost. Thirteen terrorists have been neutralized,” according to a statement by the ministry. In an other attack late Friday, six other Turkish soldiers were left dead, the ministry said previously.

The Turkish army has been fighting the autonomy-seeking Kurdish PKK in Iraq and affiliated YPG militants in Syria for several years. Turkey, the United States and the European Union designate the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said earlier this week that Turkish army conducted air strikes on PKK targets in Northern Iraq.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.