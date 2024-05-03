(Bloomberg) -- Sixt SE is continuing to reduce the number of electric vehicles in its fleet after warning that lower resale values would keep Europe’s biggest car-rental company from meeting its annual targets, sending shares down the most in two years.

The stock declined 14% on Friday after Sixt posted a €27.5 million ($29.6 million) loss in the first quarter and cut its annual forecast for earnings before taxes to as low as €350 million from as low as €400 million previously.

Sixt singled out the fall in residual price levels as the main driver alongside worsening economic prospects and expected interest rate cuts taking longer to materialize. In Germany, fully electric vehicles depreciated 4% on average in the first quarter, Sixt said.

Car rental companies have come under strain as demand for EVs is waning, with aggressive price cuts led by Tesla Inc. upending their resale value calculations, a key source of revenue. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said in October that Tesla’s price cuts have lowered resale values of EVs by one third. Sixt said in December that it will phase out Tesla electric cars from its fleet because of the declines.

The company said it expects to return to profitability in the second quarter and to have “a significant tailwind” in the second half of the year. The stock’s drop sliced nearly €580 million from the company’s market valuation.

