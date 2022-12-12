(Bloomberg) -- Investment firm Sixth Street Partners is leading a large group of direct lenders for a $2.6 billion loan to help finance Thoma Bravo LLC’s buyout of Coupa Software Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

HPS Investment Partners LLC, Oaktree Capital Group LLC, Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc. are among the other big lenders on the financing, said the people, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly. The deal includes a $2.44 billion seven-year term loan and a $150 million six-year revolver that pay 7.5 percentage points over the secured overnight financing rate, they said.

Technology-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo beat out other contender Vista Equity Partners to nab Coupa Software. The winning bid offers $81 a share in cash, valuing the San Mateo, California-based company at $8 billion, according to a statement on Monday.

Silver Point Capital and Blue Owl Capital Inc. are also part of the lending group, with Sixth Street acting as administrative agent, the people said. The full group includes nearly 20 lenders, according to one of the people.

Representatives for Apollo, Blackstone, Blue Owl, HPS, Oaktree and Silver Point, Sixth Street and Thoma Bravo declined to comment. Representatives for Coupa did not respond to requests for comment.

The deal is structured as a recurring revenue loan, a type of financing for fast-growing companies that are burning cash to fuel expansion, the people said. The companies usually don’t have enough earnings available to pay interest, and instead the loan is tied to revenue the firms expect from regular customers.

Buyout firms have used similarly structured loans provided by private credit lenders to finance other high-profile acquisitions in the software industry this year including KnowBe4 Inc., Ping Identity Holding Corp., Avalara Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that multiple private credit shops were working on a debt package of around $3 billion for the Coupa acquisition.

(Adds more detail on the lender group and the financing starting in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.