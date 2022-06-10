(Bloomberg) -- Sixth Street Partners named former Apollo Global Management Inc. executive Imran Siddiqui the interim president of its largest insurance business after the current chief executive officer announced plans to step down.

Talcott Resolution Life Insurance CEO Pete Sannizzaro plans to retire on July 15, according to an internal letter seen by Bloomberg. He will remain on Talcott company boards.

Siddiqui will run Talcott Financial Group, Sixth Street’s largest portfolio insurance company, effective July 1. He previously acted as a consultant to Talcott, taking on that role after Sixth Street acquired the company from a group of investors including Cornell Capital and Atlas Merchant Capital in 2021.

Siddiqui helped build Athene Holding Ltd., Apollo’s annuity firm, and engaged in legal battles with his former employer after exiting in 2017 to build his own business.

Talcott, once the annuities unit of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., had about $140 billion in assets under management as of the closing of a reinsurance deal Sixth Street announced in January.

General Counsel Lisa Proch and Chief Financial Officer Rob Siracusa will serve as interim co-presidents of Talcott Resolution, the insurer’s US business.

