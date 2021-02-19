(Bloomberg) -- Investment firm Sixth Street Partners says the merger between rival funds Owl Rock Capital Partners and Dyal Capital Partners should be blocked because it tramples on terms of an earlier deal with Sixth Street.New York-based Sixth Street is asking a Delaware judge to put the combination on hold until she can determine whether a 2017 agreement between Sixth Street and Dyal gives Sixth Street the power to kill the merger, according to a lawsuit by Sixth Street.

Dyal and Owl Rock caused a stir after announcing in December that they planned to join forces in a complex deal allowing them to go public with $45 billion in assets and a new name -- Blue Owl – through an acquisition by a blank-check company.“The proposed merger would fundamentally compromise the bargain Sixth Street struck in partnering with Dyal,” Sixth Street’s lawyers said in the 33-page complaint.

Sixth Street’s claims are “baseless,” and Dyal and Owl Rock will vigorously defend against them, David Wells, a spokesman representing the firms in the merger, said this week before Sixth Street’s complaint was unsealed. “Sixth Street is attempting to assert the existence of a consent right that we believe simply does not exist.”

The case is Sixth Street Partners Management Co. v. Dyal Capital Partners, No. 2021-0127, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

