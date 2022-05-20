(Bloomberg) -- Health officials added another child to the list of US deaths from unexplained pediatric hepatitis, bringing the total to six.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was investigating 180 cases of hepatitis with unknown origin in children, up from 109 as of May 6. Thirty-six US states and territories have reported suspected cases. There have been 15 liver transplants associated with the cases.

The CDC is building out their investigation, which includes determining background rates for unexplained pediatric hepatitis, coordinating with international health officials, and continuing to study potential causes.

Jay Butler, the agency’s deputy director for infectious diseases, said more attention is being focused on a strain of virus called adenovirus type 41 as a possible cause.

In the UK, officials said this week that they had confirmed 197 cases. The most recent update from the UK Health Security Agency said that adenovirus was the most commonly identified virus in the kids, while 15% of the children were found to have Covid on or around the time of admission to the hospital.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said there have been 614 cases reported worldwide as of May 19.

