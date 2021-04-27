(Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. reported better-than-expected profit for the first quarter after strong demand from PC makers and data center operators. The company said it will increase capital expenditure in the latter half of this year to respond to anticipated 2022 demand.

The supplier of memory chips to Apple Inc. said Wednesday operating profit rose to 1.32 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in the three months ended March, beating the 1.29 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales increased about 18% to 8.49 trillion won.

As the global chip crunch sprawls from autos to consoles and gadgets, tech companies providing cloud services and consumer electronics are stockpiling semiconductor inventories. In addition to that, uneven vaccine distribution globally and coronavirus surges are extending the stay-at-home behaviors that have raised hardware demand.

“The restocking of mobile and PC memory chips, which started in the fourth quarter last year continues this year, driving the increase of prices,” said Lee Jaeyun, analyst at Yuanta Securities. “Starting this year, the price hike has been accelerated by purchases of server DRAM.”

Memory rival Micron Technology Inc. said earlier this month that prices of dynamic memory (DRAM) are rising rapidly amid “severe undersupply.” Dynamic memory accounts for more than 70% of Hynix sales. Taipei-based Trendforce is among a slew of analyst firms upgrading their price targets, revising its second-quarter DRAM price increase forecast to 18-23% from 13-18% on a quarterly basis.

IT and server suppliers are also adding to their inventories in anticipation of an industrial shift to next-generation memory modules that will raise prices but also constrain production capacity in the short term.

Intel Corp. reported strong PC sales last week and said there’s no sign of a slowdown in demand for that segment. The data center business is also set for massive growth, according to Hynix Chief Executive Officer Lee Seok-hee, who expects the number of hyperscale data centers to double by 2025.

Hynix is expanding its non-volatile NAND memory business with the $9 billion acquisition of Intel’s NAND division. Prices for such storage are now expected to rebound in the second quarter, a quarter quicker than previously anticipated, according to Claire Kim, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

