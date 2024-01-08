(Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc.’s market value is likely to double over the next three years as the company evolves and improves its technology, according to Chief Executive Officer Kwak Noh-Jung.

The memory maker became South Korea’s second-most valuable company in December, behind only arch-rival Samsung Electronics Co., as it benefited from the surge in demand for artificial intelligence gear. Nvidia Corp.’s gold-standard AI accelerators use SK Hynix’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) extensively, giving it an edge on Samsung and American competitor Micron Technology Inc.

“There are only three HBM providers in the market. What I can say for sure is that SK Hynix is a clear leader in the HBM space,” 58-year-old Kwak said at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas.

Asked if the company will consider relaxing production cuts it implemented to counter a downturn in memory demand, Kwak said SK Hynix will be flexible, with different strategies for each product.

“For DRAM, we may bring a change to the production-cut policy in the first quarter, while the same would apply to NAND past the first half,” he said.

SK Hynix is expected to report holiday-quarter earnings later this month. Samsung on Tuesday reported its sixth straight quarter of declining operating profit, suggesting that a widely anticipated rebound in demand is yet to fully materialize.

