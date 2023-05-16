(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s industry minister said SK Inc. is set to sign a partnership with a Canadian company to supply hydrogen for South Korea that will be among the largest such projects in the world.

François-Philippe Champagne teased the announcement upon arrival in Seoul, where he is trying to sell Canada as a clean-energy superpower alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

Champagne provided few details to reporters but said the project is “very promising.”

Trudeau wants to position Canada as a world-leading producer, user and exporter of clean hydrogen and associated technologies. He signed a green-hydrogen supply pact with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last year and a $6 billion project to produce the fuel in Nova Scotia has received provincial environmental approval.

Green hydrogen refers to gas that’s produced using renewable energy. Unlike fossil fuels it is also clean to burn.

Champagne highlighted the looming SK deal as he faced difficult questions about Stellantis NV’s decision to halt production on an electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, across the US border from Detroit. Stellantis, which partnered on the project with LG Energy Solution Ltd. of South Korea, is seeking higher public subsidies from the Canadian and Ontario governments.

Trudeau, Joly and Champagne will be in Korea meeting with business and government leaders until Thursday, when the prime minister departs for the Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Japan.

