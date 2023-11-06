(Bloomberg) -- The wealthy are continuing to shell out for Alpine ski property, with prices still rising even as pandemic-induced demand gradually fades.

Propelled by growth in locations like St. Moritz, Verbier and Crans-Montana, the price of a chalet increased 4.4% on average over the 12 months to June 2023, a study conducted among Knight Frank clients found.

While the rush for remote properties related to Covid-related lockdowns is cooling, limited supply of Alpine homes is keeping prices high. And new buyers from Asia, the Middle East and southern Europe are coming into the market to escape heat waves, according to Knight Frank.

“There are clear challenges ahead for ski resorts, not least climate change,” Kate Everett-Allen, head of global residential research at Knight Frank said in a statement on Monday. “But the market is evolving, attracting buyers from further afield.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.