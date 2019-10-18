(Bloomberg) -- Turkey said it halted its military offensive in northeastern Syria after a U.S.-brokered 120-hour cease-fire was announced late Thursday, but skirmishes continued in a key border area.

Turkish artillery units opened fire overnight around Ras Al Ayn, Kurdish and Turkish media both reported, hours after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he reached an agreement with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop the offensive in order to allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw from certain points along the frontier.

Once Kurdish forces complete their evacuation, Turkey’s cross-border operation in Syria will come to a complete end, Pence said on Thursday, essentially handing Turkey the victory he has been seeking for years against Kurdish groups that had set up an autonomous administration in northeastern Syria.

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops and stand aside when Turkey advanced into Syria prompted widespread criticism, even from some of his staunchest defenders in Congress. The White House has since sought to limit the damage by imposing sanctions on Turkish officials and dispatching Pence to negotiate an end to the fighting.

Here is a rundown of major events in Turkish local time:

Key Developments

Pence, Erdogan announce cease-fire deal in Ankara

Turkey Halts Offensive But Skirmishes Underway (9:30 a.m.)

Turkey has halted its offensive but occasional skirmishes took place overnight, prompting Turkish artillery units to open fire on targets in the west of the town of Ras al-Ayn, Turkey’s IHA news agency reported Friday. The Rojava Information Center, which is aligned with the Kurdish-led forces, said fighting was continuing in the area and there was no sign yet of Kurdish fighters withdrawing.

Safe Zone Definition Contradicts Turkey Aspiration (11:59 p.m.)

Jim Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy for the Syria conflict who was with Pence in Ankara, said: “We talk about the safe zone here, and the Turks talk about an aspirational safe zone based upon what we had done with them back in August, where the safe zone was from the Euphrates to the Iraqi border and we had various levels of Turkish observation or movement or whatever down to 30 kilometers, with the withdrawal of the YPG from some of them.”

“What we have now is a different situation where the Turks have pushed down to that 30-kilometer level in a central part of the northeast and they’re still fighting in there, and that’s the focus of our attention now because that’s the area that we define as the Turkish-controlled safe zone.”

Turkey Says ‘It’s a Temporary Pause’ Not Cease-Fire (9:02 p.m.)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the one-page accord wasn’t a cease-fire, but a pause, and boasted that Turkey had gotten what it wanted from the U.S. Top of their demands was that Turkish armed forces will be oversee a 20-mile “safe zone” inside Syria. Cavusoglu said Turkey was aiming to create a safe zone that would stretch for 444 kilometers along the frontier and 30 kilometers deep in Syria.

Turkey Agrees to Cease-Fire in Syria, Pence Says (8:40 p.m.)

Pence said the U.S. and Turkey have agreed to end hostilities in Syria.

Turkey would cease operations permanently once the Kurdish forces withdraw and work on detention centers in the affected areas would be coordinated with Turkey, Pence said.

Once a permanent cessation of hostilities is in place, the U.S. will lift all sanctions slapped on Turkey earlier, Pence said.

