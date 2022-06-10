(Bloomberg) -- A group of banks are offering up to £2.25 billion ($2.8 billion) in debt financing for the potential sale of Motor Fuel Group Ltd, one of the UK’s largest independent forecourt operators, as lenders club together to finance takeovers amid deteriorating market conditions.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada -- who are advising on the £5 billion sale -- are offering the debt, sweetening interest in the deal by giving buyers some security of financing, according to people familiar with the matter who preferred not to be identified. The financing could be up to six times MFG’s earnings.

While this time last year a single bank would have been keen to offer 100% of the financing to potential buyers, that’s no longer the case, as lenders become more risk adverse. Banks’ struggle to offload the debt funding the buyout of WM Morrisons Supermarkets has unsettled would-be participants, so a big roster of mergers and acquisitions advisers, who are also willing to cough up the debt, is very useful.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, MFG’s owner, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The other two banks and MFG didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment.

Sale Delay

The sale itself should have been wrapped up by now, but the whole process has been delayed and is likely to go on into the summer, the people said. Market volatility, combined with an investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority into whether a 5 pence per liter cut in Fuel Duty has been passed on to consumers, is slowing the process, one of the people added.

MFG has passed the rebate on, Alasdair Locke, the company chairman, said in an interview with the BBC on Thursday.

US asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC, who CD&R beat when buying Morrison, is among a select group of suitors that has bid for MFG, the people added. Fortress didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

MFG has more than 900 stations operating in the UK under major oil brands including BP Plc and Esso, according to its website. It plans to roll out more charging hubs for electric vehicles as it shifts to a dual fuel strategy over the coming decades.

