(Bloomberg) -- Investors have only grown more anxious about Brazilian bonds in the five months since retailer Americanas SA’s swift and historic collapse, unloading corporate debt from the nation as soon there’s a hint of stress.

The pile of dollar corporate notes trading at distressed levels surged to $12 billion, up 26% from the start to the year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. What’s more, four of the 10 worst-performing issuers in emerging markets this year are from the country.

Highly leveraged companies are struggling to pay creditors and cover expenses after Brazil’s central bank hiked interest rates to 13.75% from just to 2% and Americanas imploded, making borrowing locally more difficult. Tapping international debt markets has also gotten tougher as the Federal Reserve wages its own fight against inflation.

The surge of debt trading at distressed levels — 10 percentage points or more above comparable US Treasuries — signals a growing risk of restructurings and defaults from companies that borrowed heavily when interest rates were low. Money managers are dumping bonds from companies that show any weakness in earnings even after credit markets started to show signs of a revival amid expectations of rate cuts in the coming months.

“The global investor is being more demanding when it comes to guidances, margins and the companies’ ability to execute. Points of weakness end up being punished more severely,” said Guilherme Ferreira, managing partner at Sao Paulo-based Jive Investments, an alternative investment management firm. “The power is in the hands of the investor, not the issuer.”

Take Unigel Participacoes. Bonds of the fertilizer maker have fallen nearly 60% since mid-May after it released quarterly results that showed a plummet in earnings before items. Unigel, which is owned by the billionaire Slezynger family, hired investment bank Moelis & Co. to help navigate the situation, as the company could find itself in violation of local debt borrowing agreements if income keeps dropping.

Higher Leverage

The desperation for easier credit conditions is palpable months after central bankers at home and across the globe embarked on tightening campaigns. Bond deals are still struggling to gain traction, bankruptcies are rising and investors keep on pulling cash out of domestic bond funds.

“Most corporates in Brazil entered this high-rate period with more leverage than in the historical past,” said Sergio Rodriguez, a senior credit analyst at Fitch Ratings. “That affects financial flexibility, as companies have to use a good part of cash flow to service debt.”

Rodriguez said he has less concern about the short-term. Around $660 million of Brazilian corporate debt comes due in the rest of 2023. But next year, companies face more than $4 billion in maturities, which jumps to around $8 billion and $11 billion in 2025 and 2026, respectively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Other companies, like Unigel, are engaging advisers to negotiate covenant waivers in face of weak cash flows and high borrowing costs.

Intercement Participacoes worked with advisers to reach an agreement with local note holders for a short-term deferral of payments. Meanwhile, Azul SA announced a distressed-debt exchange plan to improve liquidity and reduce refinancing risk.

“Companies are under pressure to negotiate covenants,” said Diego Ocampo, a senior director at S&P Global Ratings. “Their priorities are paying the debt and keeping the business running. But they are trying to refinance as soon as possible, because the closest you get to the maturity wall, the bigger the chance of a downgrade.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.