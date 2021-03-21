(Bloomberg) -- Women’s soccer in the U.K. received a major boost by signing a broadcast deal for the Super League, its flagship domestic tournament, with Comcast’s Sky Sports for the first time.

Sky, which has been the main pay-television broadcaster for England’s Premier League since its inception in 1992-93, will show up to 44 matches a season with effect from the 2021-22 championship until the summer of 2024.

The BBC, the license-fee funded broadcaster, will show 22 live games per season, 18 of them on mainstream channels, giving the Super League access to millions of viewers.

Sky helped transform the men’s game in the U.K. Boosted by high broadcast revenues at home and overseas, the Premier League it is currently the richest in Europe, with sales pre-Covid hitting 5.85 billion euros ($7 billion) in 2018-19, according to Deloitte. That’s nearly twice as high as second-placed La Liga.

“We will be giving the Barclays FA Women’s Super League the full Sky Sports treatment with lengthy build-ups and reaction to all live matches, plus a daily narrative of the league across Sky Sports News and our digital platforms,” Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports, said in a statement.

The agreement was described as multimillion in the statement but no financial figures were given.

