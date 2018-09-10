(Bloomberg) -- Sky Plc will offer most of its U.K. broadband customers faster fiber connections after network owner BT Group Plc cut the price of wholesale access, Sky said on Monday.

Former monopoly BT introduced discounted fiber-based capacity for rivals in July after industry regulator Ofcom told it to cut wholesale prices to kick-start investment.

Sky will encourage most of its customers to take up the faster connections, a spokesman said. BT’s Openreach infrastructure arm will benefit as users give up older, copper-based services that are costly to maintain. BT’s national fiber network will still largely rely on copper wires for "last-mile" connections to customers’ homes.

Satellite television broadcaster Sky has no U.K. broadband network of its own. It needs faster fixed-line data connections as more viewers switch from traditional TV channels to internet-based, on-demand services.

BT, which dominates Britain’s telecom infrastructure, is betting the other telecom companies will pile into its discounted wholesale plans, helping it weather the near-term hit to profitability caused by the price cuts.

A big initial take-up of the wholesale deals should encourage other telecom companies that rely on BT’s network to follow suit, such as TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc and Vodafone Group Plc, wrote Jefferies analyst Jerry Dellis in a note to clients Monday, without making specific reference to the Sky deal.

Dellis raised his price target for BT to 265 pence from 250. BT shares were up 0.7 percent at 224.5 pence at 9:56 a.m. in London.

