SL Green Sells Stake in Park Avenue Tower at $2 Billion Value

(Bloomberg) -- SL Green Realty Corp. sold a 49.9% stake in 245 Park Ave. to a US affiliate of Mori Trust Co., marking the Japanese company’s first investment in New York City.

The deal values the 1.8 million-square-foot (167,000-square-meter) skyscraper at $2 billion, according to a statement Monday.

SL Green acquired 245 Park Ave., located between 46th and 47th streets in Manhattan, last year. The real estate investment trust is planning to redesign the building with a new Park Avenue podium facade, updated windows and renovated lobbies.

“We are seeing strong demand from tenants and investors for high quality, amenitized office properties located in highly commutable areas,” Harrison Sitomer, chief investment officer of SL Green, said in the statement.

SL Green has been pursuing roughly $2 billion of sales this year to pay down debt. The firm also landed a $500 million refinancing for an office building on Third Avenue in April.

