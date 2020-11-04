(Bloomberg) -- SL Green Realty Corp. is selling an office redevelopment in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area that’s leased to Amazon.com Inc. and First Republic Bank.

The real estate investment trust is under contract to sell 410 10th Ave. for about $953 million, according to a statement Wednesday. SL Green owns 71% of the property and will keep a 5% stake through the completion of the project. The buyer wasn’t disclosed.

SL Green, Manhattan’s biggest office landlord, is in the middle of redeveloping the 20-story, 636,000-square-foot (59,000-square-meter) building between West 33rd and 34th streets. The work is expected to be finished in the third quarter of next year.

If completed, the deal would be among the largest in Manhattan since the pandemic hit in March, freezing most commercial-property transactions. It would allow the REIT to “achieve extraordinary profits, substantially reduce consolidated indebtedness and generate additional liquidity for share repurchases,” Brett Herschenfeld, managing director of SL Green, said in the statement.

Major New York landlords have been trying to firm up their balance sheets as the pandemic continues to roil the economy, forcing many restaurants and shops to close and leaving offices largely empty. SL Green’s shares have dropped nearly 50% this year, and the REIT has been looking to sell debt on several buildings across the city over the past few months.

The company obtained a $600 million construction loan for 410 10th Ave. in September, provided by institutions led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.

The sale is expected to close this year. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Brookfield Asset Management Inc., which has invested nearly $5 billion in the Hudson Yards area, was weighing a bid for the tower.

