(Bloomberg) -- The Whitney Museum of American Art, one of New York’s busiest museums, is instituting free Friday nights.

Starting on Jan. 12, it will open to the public gratis from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Additionally, the museum will be free on every second Sunday of each month, starting on Jan. 14. Previously, Friday nights had been “pay what you wish” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“One of the cornerstones of my vision as director of the museum is to make it more accessible from a financial perspective,” says Scott Rothkopf, the Whitney’s new director. “We know from our audience testing that on days that we’ve been free or pay what you wish, we have a younger audience, a more diverse audience and a less affluent audience. And these are constituencies that we really care about as a museum.”

The news comes at a time when museums across New York are raising their prices. Last year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art raised its general adult admission to $30; this year the Whitney, Guggenheim and Museum of Modern Art followed suit, meaning that at virtually every major museum in New York, a fun, art-filled outing for four adults will cost $120.

“At a time when many museums, including our own, raise their headline ticket price,” Rothkopf says,”it’s ever more important to create opportunities for those who can’t afford to come.”

Multiple Donations

The free second Sundays will be paid for by billionaire Alice Walton’s Art Bridges Foundation’s $40 million “Access for All” program.

The free Friday evenings were made possible by a pair of $1 million commitments. Whitney Trustee Paul Arnhold and his husband Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera New York, donated $1 million, and the other $1 million was donated by Whitney trustee and Away co-founder Jen Rubio and her husband, Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield. Each couple’s donation will cover the Friday evenings for three years.

“I didn’t grow up wealthy, and neither did my husband,” says Rubio in an interview. “So as we’ve found success in our careers, it’s been important for us to give back in a way that gives access in a way we didn’t have.” Rubio says she hopes her gift will allow art lovers to visit exhibitions that might otherwise be out of financial reach and that it also “will inspire the love of art in people who might not necessarily have it yet.”

The free Friday evenings and second Sundays will be accompanied by special programming as well, Rothkopf says. “It can be anything from concerts on a Friday night, or artmaking workshops or Spanish language tours on Sunday afternoon.”

Rothkopf, who officially became director of the Whitney in November, says that it’s the first phase in a multiyear plan to lower the museum’s barrier to entry. “This is a huge expansion for us from our existing programs, but I hope it’s only a first step,” he says. “We have a commitment, going forward, to make the museum even more accessible to audiences than it is today.”

