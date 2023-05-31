(Bloomberg) -- Stewart Butterfield was down in front for two major turning points in modern technology. First, he co-founded the photo sharing site Flickr, one of the defining brands of so-called Web 2.0 and the world of user-generated content. Then he helped start Slack, which changed how people work and companies operate.

Now we’re at another turning point for the tech industry, as mass layoffs claim thousands of tech jobs and artificial intelligence increasingly places traditional business models in doubt. On this episode of Odd Lots, we speak with Butterfield about his experience in the technology arena and what he sees coming next.To see previous Odd Lots videos, click here.

