(Bloomberg) -- Slack Technologies Inc. withdrew its annual billings forecast, citing business uncertainty, signaling the company isn’t confident it will benefit as much from the work-from-home era as investors expect. Shares fell 16% in extended trading.

Revenue will be $855 million to $870 million in the fiscal year, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. That’s only slightly up from Slack’s annual sales projection in mid-March with a midpoint of $852 million. Analysts, on average, estimated $856.5 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Slack reported sales gained 50% to $201.7 million in the period ended April 30, topping analysts’ estimates of $187 million. The company’s loss of 2 cents a share, excluding some items, also was better than analysts’ projections.

Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield has sought to strengthen his company’s market position during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced millions of people to work and learn from home to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The software maker’s app is a combination of an office chat room and a workflow platform to automate tasks. In March, Slack simplified the design of the program in a bid to remain competitive with Microsoft Corp.’s Teams application. Slack has a growing rivalry with the world’s largest software maker, whose product bundles chat, video conferencing and other collaboration tools.

Slack’s results were especially disappointing because Zoom Video Communications Inc., a video-conferencing software maker, on Tuesday projected soaring revenue for the rest of the year. Investors expected Slack to greatly benefit from the boom in remote work as well, but many of the company’s customers are small- and mid-sized businesses, which have struggled during the pandemic.

Shares fell to a low of $31.80 in extended trading after closing at $37.94 Thursday in New York. The stock has climbed 69% this year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.