(Bloomberg) -- Slack Technologies Inc. released its first quarter financial results showing steady growth and manageable losses as it prepares to go public on June 20.

Slack lost $31.9 million in the three months ended April 30, up 28% from the year prior, according to its revised filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Slack’s revenue meanwhile grew by 67% to $134.8 million, according to the filing.

That’s a far cry from some of the technology unicorns that have gone public this year in a wave of initial public offerings. On Thursday, Uber Technologies Inc., whose $8.1 billion IPO is the largest of the year, reported a quarterly loss of $1.01 billion on adjusted revenue of $2.76 billion. The earnings report was the first since its May 9 IPO. Uber’s shares have fallen about 12% since then.

Slack is on track for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The startup charges companies for enhanced features for its real-time messaging software. The company has more than $1.1 billion in total assets, giving it little appetite to raise more money in a public offering. Instead, Slack is following in the footsteps of music company Spotify Technology SA and listing directly.

In the direct listing, current holders wanting to sell their shares will simply place them on the market. Unlike a typical IPO, there won’t be underwriters that market or sell new shares. Slack said in its filing Friday that its shares have traded privately for $21 to $31.50 apiece from Feb. 1 to May 30. The volume weighted average price per share for that period was $26.38.

Slack also detailed in the filing that Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield will retain his concentrated voting power for as long as a decade because of the dual-class share structure. Butterfield and other executives, directors and their affiliates held 65.6% of the voting power as of April 30, according to the filing.

