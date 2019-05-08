(Bloomberg) -- Slack Technologies Inc. said board member Chamath Palihapitiya made unauthorized statements about the company, its registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and an expected listing on the stock exchange during an interview last month with CNBC.

Palihapitiya, who owns 10 percent of Slack, was asked by CNBC host Scott Wapner when a listing could be expected. “It will be soon,” Palihapitiya said, according to a transcript of the April 30 interview included in a regulatory filing.

In April, the workplace-messaging startup submitted its plans to U.S. regulators to go public through an unusual direct listing, rather than a traditional public offering. When asked about what he thought of that decision, Palihapitiya said “I love it.” He said the decision-making that Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield has taken “is incredible.”

Palihapitiya also compared Slack with Facebook Inc., where he was an early senior executive. “The only company in the world that looks like that today that is not yet public is called Slack,” he said. “From that perspective I think it is the most incredible business that we have seen probably the next closest thing to it is a company that just went public recently, which is Zoom.”

Palihapitiya isn’t the first person to have been called out for violating the SEC’s “quiet period” restrictions ahead of a market listing. In 2004, Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page gave an interview to Playboy magazine that drew scrutiny from the SEC and threatened to derail the IPO over comments about the timing of the listing. And Groupon Inc. twice almost saw its listing pulled over executive comments. Once when an internal email to employees was leaked to a tech website, All Things D, and when Chairman Eric Lefkofsky said the company would be “wildly profitable.”

The SEC limits what companies that are planning public offerings can say about their prospects before selling shares. In the filing, Slack said it was not involved “in any way” in the interview or the preparation of statements Palihapitiya made in the interview.

“The statements made by Mr. Palihapitiya and the other persons in the interview do not reflect the company’s views and are not endorsed or adopted by the company,” Slack said.

