(Bloomberg) -- Slack Technologies Inc. has acquired Woven, a popular calendar app, as it adds features to compete with Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp.

Slack said it invested in Woven through its SlackFund. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Woven team to Slack,” Slack said in response to a query. “We’re always on the lookout for top technical talent and are excited to welcome these individuals to Slack. We look forward to what we can accomplish together in Slack’s mission to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant and more productive.”

Woven also announced the Slack acquisition in its blog. The company said it has scheduled more than 2.2 million events.

“Slack is tackling issues we care about -- productivity and innovation” and are doing it “on a massive scale and with great success,” Tim Campos, Woven’s chief executive officer, said in the blog.

Campos said he would have liked to maintain Woven for the users but felt the move was the “best path forward” as he pursues other plans that he will announce at a later date.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.