(Bloomberg) -- The running mate of Ecuador’s assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio will seek to stand in place of him in next weekend’s election.

Andrea González, 36, an environmental engineer, will register as a candidate for the Aug. 20 vote, their party Movimiento Construye said Saturday in a statement. She is from the Pacific city of Guayaquil.

The move would need to be approved by the electoral authority.

Villavicencio was gunned down in Quito on Aug. 9.

