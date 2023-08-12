You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
14h ago
Slain Candidate’s VP Choice Seeks to Run for Ecuador President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The running mate of Ecuador’s assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio will seek to stand in place of him in next weekend’s election.
Andrea González, 36, an environmental engineer, will register as a candidate for the Aug. 20 vote, their party Movimiento Construye said Saturday in a statement. She is from the Pacific city of Guayaquil.
The move would need to be approved by the electoral authority.
Villavicencio was gunned down in Quito on Aug. 9.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
