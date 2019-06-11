(Bloomberg) -- The family of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in 2017, provided Latvia with details of people allegedly involved in a money-laundering network that was linked to her death.

The 31-page report was given to the Baltic nation’s Financial Intelligence Unit on May 30 and contains the names of gang members whom Galizia “investigated and whom we believe are connected to her subsequent murder,” her family said in an emailed statement.

Malta’s Pilatus Bank and Latvia’s ABLV Bank provided services to a network of money launderers that served people in Malta and Azerbaijan with ties to politicians or officials from government-owned companies, the family said.

The European Central Bank revoked Pilatus’s license in November after its boss was arrested by U.S. law enforcement. ABLV lost its license last July after being accused of money laundering by the U.S. Treasury. An ABLV spokesman declined to comment, as did the FIU.

To contact the reporter on this story: Aaron Eglitis in Riga at aeglitis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Andrew Langley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.