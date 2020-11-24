(Bloomberg) -- In May, as the coronavirus surged throughout the U.S., the White House turned to former pharmaceutical executive Moncef Slaoui to steer its most ambitious pandemic response effort: funding the development and purchase of hundreds of millions of doses of an effective Covid-19 vaccine in under a year.

Now, vaccine candidates from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. that were 95% effective in clinical trials could be authorized for use in weeks. As Slaoui nears the milestone he set out to achieve, Operation Warp Speed’s chief scientific adviser says there's still more to accomplish. U.S. health officials must carry out a complex mass vaccination campaign, encourage continued enrollment in clinical trials and lay the foundation for a biodefense organization to combat the next pandemic.

Slaoui, 61, is the former head of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s vaccines division. The Moroccan-born immunologist’s consulting agreement with the U.S. extends through March, when president-elect Joe Biden will have assumed office. His remarks have been edited for clarity and readability:

Bloomberg: You anticipate that enough vaccine will be produced for 70% of Americans by May, which would enable the country U.S. to reach herd immunity. Which vaccines are you factoring into that projection?

Slaoui: One scenario is that we would be ordering more vaccine doses from Moderna and Pfizer. Let’s call that Plan B. And then Plan A is to include doses from AstraZeneca and from [J&J’s] Janssen. But we feel confident that achieving 400-450 million doses is definitely something we can do between now and that month.

Bloomberg: You’ve sought to secure a diverse portfolio of vaccines in terms of the underlying science. What else did you consider when selecting candidates?

Slaoui: What we took into account was speed. Some technologies go faster than others. We have demonstrated that messenger RNA is clearly faster. We took [into account] the cold-chain requirements. We took what I call the capacity builder, which is what kind of infrastructure you need to produce, say, 100 million doses. We took the long-term understanding and use of the technology. And whether they can be one or two shots, and whether it will be injectable or oral.

The Holy Grail would be one oral dose in a little sugar piece. But unfortunately we’re not there. We do have a program that could hold that possibility. It’s in phase 1, so it’s on a different timeline.

Bloomberg: How can we encourage Americans to continue enrolling in clinical trials after some vaccines are authorized?

Slaoui: Once vaccines are approved for use in particular prioritized populations, it will become very difficult to ask people to join a vaccine trial where there is a placebo. So the possibilities are the following:

We can have trials run here in the U.S. where the populations enrolled [aren’t yet able to get access to an authorized vaccine.] So they have an opportunity and incentive to be protected before the general population. However, we would then recruit in other countries outside of the U.S., the fuller population, including the very highest risk. We think, for instance, the protein vaccines for Novavax and Sanofi may have to go to that scenario because they will be starting phase 3 trials around the time when there are vaccines available.

Another alternative is to have to have trials comparing an effective vaccine against a new vaccine. Those are very large trials and that’s more expensive, but people would expect the benefits in both arms of the trial. It’s still possible that people say, “Why would I take the risk to take the wrong vaccine? I’d like to have the one that’s known to be effective, right?” So I’m not sure [the approach] will be very effective.

Bloomberg: What lessons have you learned that can be applied to preparing for the next pandemic?

Slaoui: Five years ago, I went on tour in the U.S. and on TV and said we have to build a permanent organization—I called it a bio-preparedness organization—that has access to platform technology for vaccines that has the right resources and planning to do discovery development and manufacturing of vaccines.

The outcome of that would be when, God forbid, five years, 10 years, or two years from now a new pandemic agent comes, either we’re lucky and it’s one of the vaccines we already have made, and we have maybe a million doses, and we can use that to intervene very quickly and contain the outbreak, or we already worked out the manufacturing, we have the vaccine and we can immediately start to manufacture at scale. That’s the best possible scenario. The other scenario is it’s not one of those that we have worked on, but we are very proficient as an organization, and we’re there ready to run in using the platform. Read More: Second-Generation Covid Vaccines Are Built for Impact Over Speed

Bloomberg: You’ve said your value-add to the U.S. government is greatest in terms of getting a couple of vaccines and therapeutics authorized. Have we hit that mark? What’s next for you beyond Warp Speed?

Slaoui: I have no intent to not be active. I do think two vaccines and two medicines approved and in use—as well as the rest of the pipeline for both therapeutics and vaccine fully engaged, all in phase 3 and manufacturing—is probably a reasonable time for me to move on. I can’t put a date on it, but when we’re there, we’ll know we’re there.

Bloomberg: You said before the transition began Monday night that you would share as much as possible with the incoming Biden administration without disclosing confidential information. What is the cost of delaying?

Slaoui: I cannot think that, in this very short term, the weeks to come, that we have a major decision that needs to be made that hasn’t yet been made—or for which the foundations aren’t all there for it to be made. Honestly, the train is running. It’s on track. My concern is more that actions that could come from anywhere could kind of derail it, more than anything else. I do think that science, facts and data is what has driven this operation from day one. And it continues to drive it regardless of which administration.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.