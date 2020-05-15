(Bloomberg) -- If getting more pork to consumers is the only gauge, then U.S. President Donald Trump’s order for slaughterhouses to reopen after Covid-19 outbreaks looks like being a resounding success.

Government estimates for daily hog slaughter jumped 19% from a week ago and is now only 11% below year-ago levels. The cattle kill is also up. The chart below shows the hog slaughter recovery, with the intermittent dips representing weekends.

Top meatpacker JBS SA said Friday that while output is likely to keep climbing, it’s too soon to say that the worst is over given all the virus unknowns.

