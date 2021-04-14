(Bloomberg) -- A House panel cleared the way for the full chamber to vote on legislation to create a commission to study reparations for the descendants of slaves, the first time the proposal has advanced that far since it was originally introduced three decades ago.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 25-17 along party lines to send the measure to the House floor after hours of debate. The bill, H.R. 40, from Texas Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, would establish a 13-member commission to examine slavery and discrimination in the U.S. from 1619 to the present day. The commission would recommend remedies to Congress based on the findings.

“This legislation is long overdue,” Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said. “Even long after slavery was abolished, the anti-Black racism that undergirded it reflected and defined part of our nation’s attitudes, shaping its policies and institutions.”

The issue of reparations is part of the larger debate on inequality in America that includes economic disparities, education and police brutality. Advocates for reparations argue that descendants still suffer the lingering effects of slavery and its influence on the country’s institutions. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Duante Wright and other Black Americans at the hands of police have put a bright spotlight on racial injustice.

“We’ve seen a trajectory of the loss of life of African American males and women in the unfortunate circumstances that we’ve seen over the last couple of years and beyond,” Jackson Lee said. “What we need to do here is to take each of these tragic incidences and look to a commission that can thoughtfully and thoroughly academically be able to address these facts.”

The late Representative John Conyers of Michigan originally introduced a bill to study reparations in 1989. In 32 years, the measure has never received a vote on the House floor.

President Joe Biden supports studying the idea of reparations but the legislation faces challenges getting through Congress. Almost all House Democrats would need to vote in favor of the bill in order for it to pass if all Republicans vote against it.

The bill faces an even narrower path in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are needed for most measures to advance pass. Many Republicans have opposed proposals to pay reparations to descendants of slaves.

“Much work remains to be done to improve race relations in this country, including between the government and the people it’s intended to serve,” Representative Steve Chabot, an Ohio Republican, said. “Unfortunately this legislation would only set those efforts back. No one alive today is responsible for the harms inflicted by slavery in the United States a practice that ended over 150 years ago.”

