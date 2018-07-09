(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani said his client, President Donald Trump, is willing to answer “narrow” questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, provided they have assurances the investigation is drawing near a close.

“If they had some narrow questions about collusion where they’re confused about -- did he find out something, did he know something, did he talk to anyone? -- we’d be happy to give them answers to that so long as we knew they are concluding it," Giuliani said Monday in an appearance on Fox News.

A day earlier Giuliani said Trump was still weighing whether to sit for an interview with Mueller, but that new evidence of “bias” on the pat of Mueller’s team prompted him to delay a decision in the matter.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Giuliani said Sunday that he doesn’t think Mueller, a former FBI director and a Republican, is personally biased or corrupt but that “he’s surrounded by biased people” he failed to vet properly, including FBI agent Peter Strzok, whose anti-Trump text exchanges from 2016 have fed Republican criticism.

“They show us something, and we have something to answer to. Otherwise, they are conducting an illegitimate investigation,” Giuliani said Monday. “They have to just come to grips with the fact that they are investigating an innocent man.”

