(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Slim’s America Movil, which sold its TracFone Wireless subsidiary to a U.S. company last month, paid Mexico’s Finance Ministry 28 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) on Dec. 16, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a tweet.

AMLO, as Mexico’s president is known, said Dec. 20 that a phone company had paid that amount in back taxes amid a government push to ensure large businesses aren’t getting unfair tax breaks, but he didn’t specify the company. The president had breakfast on Monday with Slim, owner of America Movil and the richest man in the country.

America Movil sold of 100% of its stake in TracFone Wireless to Verizon Communications Inc. in November for $3.6 billion in cash and 57,596,544 shares of Verizon.

