(Bloomberg) -- A police officer who sustained brain damage during the Capitol insurrection likened the chaos on Jan. 6, 2021 to a “war scene,” in the most dramatic moment of Thursday’s House hearing into the assault waged by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, there were officers on the ground, they were bleeding, they were throwing up,” US Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, 31, told the House panel investigating the attack in nationally televised remarks. “I was slipping in peoples’ blood.”

Edwards was injured during the attack when rioters pushed a bike rack on top of her head, knocking her unconscious. She hasn’t yet received medical clearance to return to duty.

During the mayhem, Edwards said she saw fellow Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day, suddenly fall and go “ghostly pale.”

The Washington, DC, medical examiner found that Sicknick, whose family was in the hearing room Thursday, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Video shows two men spraying him and another officer with a chemical.

“My cop alarm bells went off,” she said, saying she tried to determine whether he’d been pepper-sprayed.

Edwards said earlier in her testimony that her grandfather served as a Marine in the Korean War.

“Never in my wildest dreams as a police officer, as a law enforcement officer did I think I would find myself in the middle of a battle,” she said. “It was carnage, it was chaos.”

