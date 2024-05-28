(Bloomberg) -- Newsroom staff at Slovakia’s most-watched private broadcaster accused the outlet of caving to political pressure as tension over media independence in the country intensified in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The standoff at TV Markiza, a popular broadcaster controlled by billionaire Renata Kellnerova’s PPF Group conglomerate, underscores escalating tension since the May 15 shooting that’s left the prime minister recovering in intensive care. It’s also galvanized tension in one of the most polarized nations in the European Union, with Fico allies bluntly pointing the finger at critical media coverage of the premier.

A letter signed by 95 TV Markiza employees and collaborators and seen by Bloomberg backed the host of a leading Slovak political talk show who surprised viewers on Sunday by denouncing the cancellation of popular programming. The host, Michal Kovacic, complained of the “Orbanization” of Slovak media, a reference to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s record of wresting control over media.

“This struggle is happening everywhere, quietly and stealthily,” Kovacic told Markiza viewers in unscripted remarks. “If we do not stop it, it will have devastating consequences for Slovak democracy.”

Markiza rejected the accusation as “inappropriate and unjustified,” saying that the company embraces “objective and independent” news, and rebuked Kovacic for misusing air time. In a statement Monday, it said it suspended the host’s main platforms, Na Telo and Na Telo Plus.

The exchange lays bare the political fight over the role of the media under Fico, a populist leader supported by nationalist allies whose rhetoric has included fierce attack against journalists. His allies have latched on to 71-year-old shooting suspect’s political sympathies, saying he was motivated by political animus against Fico.

“The shooter was interested in politics — he followed news you wrote,” Defense Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters a day after the shooting.

Lashing Out

Slovakia’s opposition and media have derided the accusations, warning the ruling party not to exploit the shooting to pursue critical voices. While popular in Slovakia, Fico’s administration has faced accusations over rewriting the criminal code to weaken corruption-fighting tools and seeking to take control of the country’s public television and radio.

Kovacic’s comments were a response to a decision to consider halting several popular programs next month. The host called it the culmination of weeks of giving way to political pressure by management, a process mirrored by other media organizations, which have seen the departure of top talent.

The letter from staff backed Kovacic, saying the cancellation of his show is “clearly against the interests” of the station and warns of legal action if the decision isn’t reversed.

“We consider it unacceptable for the moderator of the most successful political show in the country to face pressure, not only from politicians but also from the management,” the letter said.

Markiza was particularly targeted by Fico, who attacked the broadcaster for alleged bias as he boycotted several independent outlets since his return to power last October. The absence of politicians from the ruling coalition created a dilemma for political programming seeking views from both sides of the political spectrum.

Last month, Fico lashed out at the media for what he called hostility to his government as his cabinet moved forward with a proposal to tighten control over public broadcasting and radio. Draft legislation is expected to be approved in June.

Fico critics have made reference to the media policy of Orban, who has built up a formidable information machine during his 14 years in power, with party loyalists running state media and an array of publications and broadcasters that reprint his talking points.

Dozens of outlets once under separate private ownership now hew to pro-government headlines and use similar programming, while the few remaining independent media groups struggle for access to ministers.

The Hungarian leader gave an interview over the weekend, in which slogans touted by Orban — “No Migration! No Gender! No War!” — were displayed in neon lights as a studio backdrop.

--With assistance from Andras Gergely.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.