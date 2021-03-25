(Bloomberg) -- The political turmoil over the purchase of Russian coronavirus vaccines is tearing apart Slovakia’s ruling coalition and increasing pressure on the prime minister to resign.

A junior coalition party “suspended” its membership in the ruling alliance on Thursday until Prime Minister Igor Matovic steps down and allows a wider government reshuffle. Matovic’s party still formally holds a majority with two other groups in parliament, though the legislature has been paralyzed since the crisis broke out three weeks ago.

The center-right Freedom and Solidarity party pulled its three ministers from the 16-member cabinet this week, bringing the total number of resignations to six this month. Its leader, Richard Sulik, said Thursday that he’s against early elections.

The slow-motion government disintegration is unfolding as the European Union and NATO member suffers from one of Europe’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreaks.

The ruling alliance had been continually rocked by infighting and personal disputes since taking power. It did, however, still manage to enact a wide anti-corruption sweep of the police, the judiciary and business circles.

