(Bloomberg) -- Ivan Korcok, a former Slovak foreign minister who vows to counter anti-Western forces and further the nation’s trans-Atlantic orientation, said he’ll run in next year’s presidential election.

“We are watching the scaremongering, that threats and problems are coming to Slovakia from the West,” Korcok told journalists in the Slovak city of Banska Bystrica Wednesday. “I see it quite the opposite. I want to explain to the citizens that where we belong — what institutions we belong to, who our allies are, who we can rely on — is of great importance,” he said.

Korcok would aim to succeed Zuzana Caputova, Slovakia’s reformist president who announced two months ago that she won’t seek a second term in office.

Slovakia, a European Union and NATO member state of 5.4 million, has drawn scrutiny as it prepares for a parliamentary election next month that may produce a government hostile to military aid to Ukraine and skeptical about sanctions against Russia.

In addition to his stint as foreign minister from 2020 to 2022, Korcok has served as Slovakia’s ambassador to the US, permanent representative to the EU — and has led the nation’s accession talks to NATO, which it joined in 2004.

The presidential election is scheduled for the first half of 2024. Caputova remains Slovakia’s most trusted politician. Elected to the office on a platform to rid the country of corruption in 2019, Caputova came under withering attacks from the opposition, a factor in her decision not to run again.

