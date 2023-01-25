1h ago
Slovak Lawmakers Change Constitution to Allow Early Elections
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in Slovakia approved changes to the constitution, a move that will allow an early general election by shortening their term in office.
Until now, the constitution didn’t contain such a mechanism, though snap votes have been held in the past. But their legality was questioned by the top court several years ago, prompting politicians to seek agreement on altering the nation’s basic law.
Read more: Slovakia Heads Toward September Snap Vote to Break Deadlock
Legislators are now expected to approve the shortening of their tenure on Thursday or Friday, a move that would confirm a plan to hold an early election on Sept. 30.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:09
Thinking about doing a no-buy challenge? Here's what to consider
-
Justin Bieber sells music catalog to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis
-
7:04
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
-
10:45
Discount grocers to outperform conventional stores as food prices surge: Report
-
9:03
Missing your favourite lunch spot? How food courts are emerging from the pandemic
-
4:53
'Rage applying': The latest social media trend by fed-up workers