(Bloomberg) -- Slovak prosecutors indicted far-right leader Marian Kotleba for promoting racism and Nazi ideology, as the European Union member state witnesses a surge in populist, anti-immigrant political forces.

Kotleba, a lawmaker and the chairman of the People’s Party, was indicted after sponsoring an event last year during which he gave a charity a check for 1,488 euros, a number that refers to a slogan used by white supremacists. He thus “expressed sympathy toward racist and Nazi ideology,” prosecutor spokeswoman Jana Tokolyova said by email on Friday.

The People’s Party, whose lawmakers celebrate Slovakia’s World War II Nazi regime and once wore military uniforms reminiscent of that time in public, won 8 percent of the vote in 2016 elections. With a platform that seeks Slovakia’s exit from the EU and NATO, it was the fifth most popular party in June with 9.7 percent support, according to a poll conducted by Focus Research.

