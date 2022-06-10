(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s former premier, Robert Fico, is pressing ahead with a bid to bring forward the national elections, with an eye on returning to power four years after he resigned in disgrace following the murder of a journalist.

He is pushing for a national referendum that would force the current government to resign, so he could further roil the political system in the nation of 5 million. The government -- elected two years ago on a pledge to fight corruption -- is struggling against infighting to keep its majority intact.

Smer announced on Friday that it will cooperate with other non-parliament opposition parties, to collect at least 350,000 signatures by the end of July in order to hold a referendum in October alongside regional elections. That would open a path to hold the election next year rather than in 2024.

Fico’s return to office could have implications for the European Union. In addition to opposing immigration and Covid vaccinations, he has loudly denounced the bloc’s support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion a proxy fight between the US and the Kremlin.

At a rally on May 1, he could be seen grinning as the crowd chanted an obscenity against Slovakia’s anti-corruption president, Zuzana Caputova.

It’s the second Fico-led attempt to call a nationwide vote. The first last year was stopped by Slovakia’s top court, which ruled it unconstitutional. The plebiscite’s backers say this time they have a sound legal text that would survive a challenge.

Fico resigned in 2018 amid national uproar over the murder of Jan Kuciak, an investigative journalist who wrote about links between crime and politics -- an event that triggered an examination of the country’s corruption.

Fico himself is awaiting trial on charges of creating a network of loyalists among the police and tax authorities during his most recent tenure as premier from 2012 to 2018. Conviction could mean up to 12 years in prison. He denies the charges and calls them politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the governing coalition is mired in squabbling. Igor Matovic, the leader of ruling party Ordinary People, is in a running battle with Economy Minister Richard Sulik, who leads a junior partner faction.

