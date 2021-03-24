(Bloomberg) -- Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic is under mounting pressure to resign as more ministers left his cabinet, escalating a political crisis over the purchase of coronavirus vaccines from Russia.

The latest to quit were ministers from the junior Freedom and Solidarity party who stepped down Wednesday after Matovic said he’s willing to leave his post but demanded a seat in any new government.

President Zuzana Caputova urged Matovic to resign and allow a reshuffle to take place. All coalition parties said they want to continue ruling together and oppose early elections.

The four-way alliance has been rocked by infighting and personal animosities since it took power last year. Still, the government has overseen a wide anti-corruption sweep of the police, judiciary and business circles.

