(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s prime minister Igor Matovic proposed to swap places with his finance minister to end a political crisis triggered by his decision to buy coronavirus vaccines from Russia without the consent from his coalition partners.

Matovic, who unexpectedly won 2020 elections on an anti-corruption platform, had been under pressure to leave since early March after announcing that he would buy the Sputnik V shots. The deal drew a rebuke from President Zuzana Caputova and raised concerns that it could undermine the foreign-policy orientation of the EU and NATO nation.

Matovic’s party will now negotiate with its coalition partners to secure their backing for the plan, under which Finance Minister Eduard Heger would become the new head of the government.

The ruling alliance had been continually rocked by infighting and personal animosities since it took power while still managing to enact a wide anti-corruption sweep of the police, judiciary and business circles.

