(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s prime minister will resign Tuesday to quell a month-long political crisis triggered by his decision to buy coronavirus vaccines from Russia, according to Eduard Heger, who will replace him.

Premier Igor Matovic is stepping down after party leaders from his coalition complained that he agreed to buy 2 million shots of Russia’s Sputnik V behind their backs, a dispute that has triggered the resignations of a third of his 16-member cabinet.

While the premier’s resignation will also torpedo the entire government, the four ruling parties agreed to form a new majority-backed cabinet in which Matovic will swap jobs with Heger, who is finance minister.

President Zuzana Caputova will ask Heger to form the new cabinet immediately after Matovic hands in his resignation, Heger said in a video briefing posted on the website of DennikN newspaper.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.