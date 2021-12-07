(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s ruling parties agreed on a lower-than-planned payment worth 300 euros ($337) to people aged 60 and over for getting fully inoculated against Covid-19 to increase one of the European Union’s lowest vaccination rates.

The government is expected to give final approval on Wednesday, but that should be a formality given the cabinet’s makeup, daily newspaper Sme reported.

The coalition also agreed to relax some coronavirus measures for the vaccinated, such as access to all shops, from Friday. Children attending sixth grade and higher will switch to online learning from Monday.

“We have a good agreement,” Prime Minister Eduard Heger said after the coalition meeting on Tuesday.

The nation of 5.5 million is now in a full lockdown, with one of the world’s worst rates of new infections per capita. The planned bonus, which will be paid via hospitality vouchers, roughly equals an average monthly pension in Slovakia.

