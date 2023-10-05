(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s authorities won’t send military aid to Ukraine as they await formation of a new government by Robert Fico, who won elections on promises to stop supplying weapons to Kyiv.

The country’s leaders won’t sign off on a package that was being prepared by defense ministry, according to a statement from the presidential palace on Thursday.

Slovakia’s military aid to Ukraine on commercial basis will continue and even increase in the future, regardless of the government’s composition, outgoing Prime Minister Ludovit Odor told reporters on the sidelines of a summit in Granada, Spain.

The decision to not send the prepared package of military aid comes at a critical stage for Ukraine’s counter-offensive. The US has stripped out funding for Kyiv in a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Hungary last week proposed splitting a €50 billion ($52.4 billion) European Union package for Ukraine and told member states that €25 billion would be sufficient for now.

A member of the EU and NATO, Slovakia has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began almost 20 months ago. It provided Kyiv with fighter jets, armed vehicles, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

