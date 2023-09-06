(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia approved measures to curb a surge in migration after a tenfold influx of refugees triggered a political backlash just over three weeks before a general elections.

Slovakia’s caretaker government agreed to deploy 500 soldiers to help police secure the border with Hungary and ensure public order. It will also restrict the issuing of documentation for registered migrants, to which police officials have attributed the surge.

“We’ll increase police and army patrols in areas where necessary,” Prime Minister Ludovit Odor told reporters in Bratislava Wednesday.

The eastern European Union nation of 5.4 million has recorded more than 25,000 migrants so far this year, predominantly from Syria, according to police figures. It compares with a previous high of some 2,800 yearly at the peak of Europe’s 2015-2016 migration crisis.

Slovakia’s nationalist and far-right political forces have zeroed in on the issue, amplifying anxieties, warning of security risks and putting the blame on EU asylum policies and the bloc’s failure to protect the external border. The parliamentary election is slated for Sept. 30.

The party of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, a populist figure who has railed against immigration in language echoing nationalist Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, is leading in polls. In addition to attacking sanctions against Russia and military aid to Ukraine, Fico has supported sharp restrictions on migrants.

