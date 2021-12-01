(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia will send hospitality vouchers worth 500 euros ($567) to seniors who are fully inoculated against Covid-19 in a bid to increase one of the European Union’s lowest vaccination rates and prevent future lockdowns.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Eduard Heger approved the bonus for all residents over the age of 60 who have received shots, including the booster, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The vouchers will be redeemable at hotels, restaurants, hair salons, gyms and cultural venues.

The nation of 5.5 million is in a full lockdown as its rate of new infections on per capita basis is among the worst in the world now.

