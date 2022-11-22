(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia could face “financial and reputational consequences” if it doesn’t impose promised spending limits in its budget blueprint for 2023, the European Union warned.

The threat is part of a mounting standoff between the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, and the government in Bratislava, which committed to measures to curb spending in return for recovery funds. A draft budget dropped the limits, which the commission said would be a “reversal of the milestone” it had adopted.

“We asked Slovakia to find a solution that would make it possible to include spending ceilings in the budget law and at the same time preserve the need for flexibility in the context of the ongoing energy crisis,” the commission said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

But officials in Slovakia’s ruling coalition have balked, saying the limits would mean slashing some 500 million euros ($514 million) in public funding, as the nation’s 5.4 million people grapple with the region’s energy crisis and record inflation.

“Tell me, from whom should we take it? From families? From companies?” Boris Kollar, who leads We Are Family, the governing coalition’s second-biggest party, asked in a televised debate on Sunday. He said he would push to negotiate with the commission over the exemptions.

Based on its commitments, Slovakia has access to 6.3 billion euros under the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience fund. The commission approved a first disbursement in June of 399 million euros, with the government requesting a second tranche of 815 million euros for next year, if conditions are met.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s ruling party is trying to find a path to introduce the spending limits, while maintaining support for households and businesses. The coalition, which lacks a majority in parliament, is putting the budget to a vote during a session that begins on Nov. 29.

