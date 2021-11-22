(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia, a European Union member state, is mulling the possibility of declaring a three-week full lockdown, a move that would mirror steps taken by neighboring Austria to curb the rise of coronavirus-related deaths and new infections.

Premier Eduard Heger is “intensively” considering this option for the country, which is currently among the most hit in new cases in the world on per capita basis, his office said in emailed statement on Monday.

Slovakia’s inoculation rate is below the EU average, driven partly by conflicting messages from politicians. Former Premier Robert Fico has publicly decried the use of face masks and participated in protests against coronavirus-related measures last week.

His Smer party has been rising in polls. Another party headed by Peter Pellegrini, his former ally and ex-premier, is now the most popular political force in the country.

