(Bloomberg) -- Members of the European Parliament slammed Slovakia for the poor living conditions of its Roma minority, saying years of development funding hadn’t done enough to improve their wellbeing.

During a visit to the eastern Slovak village of Petrovce nad Laborcom on Thursday, Younous Omarjee, the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee for Regional Development, condemned the situation.

“It is an absolute scandal and a shame for the European Union and for Slovakia that European citizens are living here in medieval conditions in the year 2022,” Omarjee said.

Roma, who account for as much as 8% of Slovakia’s 5.4 million people, are often unable to escape a cycle of poverty that has devastating effects on health and wellbeing, including an average life expectancy that’s six years shorter than the Slovak norm.

Despite millions of euros invested in improving their living standards since Slovakia joined the EU in 2007, many Roma still have limited access to good jobs, quality education and public services.

Only 25% of Roma children aged three to six take part in pre-school, and only 51% of children from marginalized communities continue education after elementary school, according to the Slovak government’s Plenipotentiary for Roma Communities.

“Slovakia is failing in its goals, despite having received special EU funds for this purpose since 2007,” said Slovak MEP Peter Pollak, who also participated in the delegation.

