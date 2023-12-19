(Bloomberg) -- Slovak lawmakers approved a 30% windfall tax on bank profits, disregarding warnings from major lenders that the move threatens to stifle credit to companies and households.

The special levy is part of a package aimed at securing funds for increased welfare spending — one of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s key election promises — while also helping to cut the European Union’s widest fiscal deficit.

The eastern European country joins a growing number of EU member states that have unveiled bank tax proposals over the past two years. Taken together, the planned levies are supposed to bring in billions of euros in additional budget revenue next year, though loopholes may reduce that amount, Bloomberg reported previously.

Owners of some of Slovakia’s key banks, including Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Citigroup Inc., have urged the government in Bratislava to reconsider the tax, saying it would “weaken the predictability of the business environment and undermine investor confidence.”

The Slovak levy is projected to bring about €340 million ($372 million) in extra budget revenue next year, according to Finance Ministry estimates. The measures approved on Tuesday, which also include a minimum corporate tax, a higher dividend tax and extending the windfall tax on fossil-fuel companies, should contribute to reducing the public-finance gap by 0.5 percentage point to 6% of economic output next year.

Banks operating in the euro-area member state, which have benefited from rising interest rates, can withstand the special levy because they are making “historic profits,” Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky told lawmakers last week.

The extra 30% tax will be effective from 2024, automatically decreasing by five percentage points every following year to reach a 15% rate in 2027. Banks will be subject to an overall 45% tax rate next year.

