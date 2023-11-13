(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia will impose a bank tax and raise other levies in an effort to meet social spending pledges and narrow the budget deficit, according to a blueprint introduced by Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Fico’s cabinet approved the plan, which includes a tax to “redistribute excessive profits of financial institutions,” in Bratislava on Monday. Other levies include an increase in the property tax, income-tax hikes for higher earners and taxes on tobacco and alcohol, part of a package of measures the ruling coalition plans to legislate during its term in power.

The declaration will be approved by Fico’s parliamentary majority this week as part of a confidence vote giving his fourth administration since 2006 full powers to govern. Fico returned to the premiership last month after winning a Sept. 30 vote on a campaign to end military aid to Ukraine as well as higher social spending.

Fico’s plans include extra pensions for seniors and relief for households paying higher mortgage rates. The premier last week softened his pledge to halt aid to Kyiv, saying his government won’t block deliveries of weapons and ammunition from private manufacturers.

The measures will also address budget spending, with Slovakia on track to have the widest budget gap in the European Union this year and next at around 6% of gross domestic product. Fico will aim to lower the deficit by 0.5% of GDP next year.

Fico’s government has reaffirmed Slovakia’s EU and NATO membership, but has raised challenges to plans to drop unanimous voting among EU members on major decisions and the introduction of bloc-wide migration quotas.

