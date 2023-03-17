1h ago
Slovakia Will Send 13 Soviet-Era Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia will send 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to boost its defense against Russian forces, government officials said Friday.
The eastern NATO member state’s MiG-29 jets are in various states of readiness. All have been grounded since August after a maintenance agreement with Russia was terminated.
The announcement comes a day after Poland said it will send four Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, according to President Andrzej Duda.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
